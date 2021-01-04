https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/04/wh-reporter-april-ryan-spots-exception-to-shouldnt-use-secretly-recorded-conversations-in-stories-rule/
Last year presented the media another opportunity to prove that there are no double standards like media double standards, and with 2021 off and running, reporters are extending the streak. White House correspondent April Ryan was spotted providing the latest example:
The shot, when the secretly recorded audio involved the Bidens:
You hit the nail in the head! This is not good at all https://t.co/Dybuml5K2f
And the chaser, when the audio involves Trump:
Audio: Trump berates Ga. secretary of state, urges him to ‘find’ votes – The Washington Post https://t.co/rTyhlMetZI
What happened to the “dangerous precedent”? How quickly the “rules” of journalism can change direction!
New year, same hypocrisy!
Just about the only standards “journalism” has left are double standards.