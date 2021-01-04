https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/04/wh-reporter-april-ryan-spots-exception-to-shouldnt-use-secretly-recorded-conversations-in-stories-rule/

Last year presented the media another opportunity to prove that there are no double standards like media double standards, and with 2021 off and running, reporters are extending the streak. White House correspondent April Ryan was spotted providing the latest example:

The shot, when the secretly recorded audio involved the Bidens:

And the chaser, when the audio involves Trump:

What happened to the “dangerous precedent”? How quickly the “rules” of journalism can change direction!

Just about the only standards “journalism” has left are double standards.

