https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/04/wh-reporter-april-ryan-spots-exception-to-shouldnt-use-secretly-recorded-conversations-in-stories-rule/

Last year presented the media another opportunity to prove that there are no double standards like media double standards, and with 2021 off and running, reporters are extending the streak. White House correspondent April Ryan was spotted providing the latest example:

The shot, when the secretly recorded audio involved the Bidens:

You hit the nail in the head! This is not good at all https://t.co/Dybuml5K2f — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 11, 2020

And the chaser, when the audio involves Trump:

Audio: Trump berates Ga. secretary of state, urges him to ‘find’ votes – The Washington Post https://t.co/rTyhlMetZI — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 3, 2021

What happened to the “dangerous precedent”? How quickly the “rules” of journalism can change direction!

New year, same hypocrisy! — ladyj (@ladyjazz215) January 4, 2021

She is tossed about by every wave of wokeness. — Patti Anne (@mangosyplatanos) January 4, 2021

Example 1,789,567 of why the national media had zero credibility. Double standards as far as eye can see. Cover both sides equally. https://t.co/QXYEijrI9k — Gurgun (@Gurgun1989) January 4, 2021

Is that what they mean by double standard?? https://t.co/pemlNReItA — Patriot Texan (@mryanjones1945) January 4, 2021

Just about the only standards “journalism” has left are double standards.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

