This could be nothing. Or it could be huge. The U.S. attorney who has Atlanta and Fulton County in his district abruptly resigned today, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

BREAKING: U.S. Attorney for North Georgia abruptly resigns due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 4, 2021

U.S. Attorney Byung “BJay” Pak had scheduled to resign on Inauguration Day, as is often the custom for Department of Justice appointees when a new administration comes in. But instead, he tendered his resignation Monday morning. According to Talking Points Memo:

The U.S. attorney in Atlanta departed his post Monday, TPM has learned, after previously indicating that he would not leave until Inauguration Day. The reason for U.S. Attorney Byung “BJay” Pak’s change of plans are not clear. In an internal email announcing his departure obtained by TPM, Pak cited only “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason he was leaving Monday rather than Jan. 20.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed the resignation on Monday evening, hours after this story was originally published, but could not provide any more details. A spokesperson for the DOJ’s headquarters in D.C. declined to comment when TPM reached out about the departure earlier Monday. The White House declined to comment.

It seems likely that Pak was the “never-Trumper U.S. attorney” referenced by President Trump in a leaked phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. There is speculation based on the call and other actions by the Trump campaign that his team is looking very closely at the Northern Georgia district in their pursuit of evidence that clearly demonstrates voter fraud occurred, particularly in the hotly contested Atlanta results.

Others have looked at recent posts by former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne that show post-election shenanigans that jibe with accusations of covering up rampant voter fraud that took place in the district. Could the U.S. Attorney be involved with the cover up?

As more truth emerges about massive voter fraud in Georgia, particularly the Northern District, it’s conspicuous that the U.S. Attorney there resigns just over two weeks ahead of schedule. Are bombshells about to drop?

