Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is prepared to activate 500 National Guard members ahead of a prosecutor’s upcoming decision on whether to charge a police officer in connection with the fatal shooting in August of Jacob Blake.

Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times on Aug. 23 as he was attempting to get into a vehicle in which his three children were passengers, amid a domestic dispute, according to the Associated Press.

Blake resisted arrest, and state investigators later discovered a knife inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The incident sparked days of violent protests, among many across the country this past summer over concerns about police brutality.

In additions to the governor’s decision, the Kenosha Common Council unanimously approved an emergency solution Monday that will go into effect upon county District Attorney Michael Graveley’s announcement any day whether Sheskey will be charged and what those charges will be.

“Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary,” Evers said in a statement.

Blake’s father led a march through Kenosha Monday, urging people to “make noise” and be “heard around the world.”

The Blake family is afraid that the emergency precautions are being put in place because Sheskey will not be charged.

