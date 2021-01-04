https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/04/with-the-gop-at-the-cusp-of-a-wipeout-stacey-abrams-explains-how-to-win-to-the-washington-post/

Well, we know that the Washington Post loves Stacey Abrams. Remember the glamour photoshoot they did with her for their magazine, complete with silhouette lighting and a fog machine? After she lost her election? “Pandemonium ensues as she walks to the far left of the stage, like a runway supermodel, stops on a dime, poses, tilts her head slightly and smiles. Camera flashes explode.” Abrams, the true governor of Georgia, has told us all how not to lose, but now she’ll telling us how to win.

Oh, it’s Jennifer Rubin telling us how Stacey Abrams explains how to win:

Funny that Rubin would choose a phrase like “picked the lock” when describing how Joe Biden won Georgia.

If Abrams knows how to win, why did Joe Biden pass her over for his running mate?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...