https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/04/with-the-gop-at-the-cusp-of-a-wipeout-stacey-abrams-explains-how-to-win-to-the-washington-post/

Well, we know that the Washington Post loves Stacey Abrams. Remember the glamour photoshoot they did with her for their magazine, complete with silhouette lighting and a fog machine? After she lost her election? “Pandemonium ensues as she walks to the far left of the stage, like a runway supermodel, stops on a dime, poses, tilts her head slightly and smiles. Camera flashes explode.” Abrams, the true governor of Georgia, has told us all how not to lose, but now she’ll telling us how to win.

Opinion: Stacey Abrams explains how to win https://t.co/4Oao9ZpsTy — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 4, 2021

LOLOLOL — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) January 4, 2021

Win what exactly? — Sparkling Jules is awooooooman (@Coolish_Breeze) January 4, 2021

Hahaha! — Ken Jennings Superfan (@monkeyboy100001) January 4, 2021

Well alrighty then. — Black Cat Luck MLA😷 (@sjb127) January 4, 2021

How would she know? — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) January 4, 2021

This is like The New York Jets writing a book on how to build a Super Bowl team. — Bentley Greg (@Bentos03) January 4, 2021

Step 1: Be her opponent — Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) January 4, 2021

Eat the opponent. — CNY Reader (@cnyreader) January 4, 2021

I notice you didn’t say Governor Abrams. 🤔 — Ryan Bass 🇺🇸 🧡 (@ryanwbass) January 4, 2021

Was Hillary not available to explain how to win? — Nathan E. Yates, MSF (@NathanEYates) January 4, 2021

So wrong. In so many ways.

But funny! — Professor Moriarty (@FireUpElQuattro) January 4, 2021

Hint: Jennifer Rubin opinion piece. — C. Dennis Peek – Militant🇺🇸Normal🌴🌞🦩🐊😎🌴🇺🇸 (@DennisP220) January 4, 2021

I didn’t even need to click on this to know it was written by @JRubinBlogger — Jonathan McNeil (@_JonathanMcNeil) January 4, 2021

Oh, it’s Jennifer Rubin telling us how Stacey Abrams explains how to win:

a caution to pundits and national politicians who think the key to Democrats winning in a state such as Georgia is simply to point to Trump’s horrendous behavior and argue that Republican senators should be held accountable. https://t.co/FeeLPxxQsZ — Jennifer ‘Stop Trump and GOP Sedition’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 4, 2021

First, the D candidates likely have the votes of everyone who agrees with that argument; it is the rest of the electorate that is up for grabs. Second, many voters refuse to blame Rs for Trump’s lawlessness — no matter how horribly they enabled Trump. https://t.co/FeeLPxxQsZ — Jennifer ‘Stop Trump and GOP Sedition’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 4, 2021

If Democrats lose, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who refused to take up the bill for 2K checks, is the Beltway politician to blame.https://t.co/FeeLPxxQsZ — Jennifer ‘Stop Trump and GOP Sedition’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 4, 2021

Abrams picked the lock on Georgia for the presidential race. If she can do it again on Tuesday, her party will lionize her. More important, they should imitate her.https://t.co/FeeLPxxQsZ — Jennifer ‘Stop Trump and GOP Sedition’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 4, 2021

Funny that Rubin would choose a phrase like “picked the lock” when describing how Joe Biden won Georgia.

If she’s such an expert on winning, explain why she lost. — 🏴 Anarchist-in-Chief-Handsomest, LLE 🇭🇰 (@ChillAnarchist) January 4, 2021

By taking money and not disclosing where it came from — David Sides (@DWS1402) January 4, 2021

Steal and cheat. — Lamb Hialeah (@LHialeah) January 4, 2021

Yes, cheating is still winning. — Neil Krup (@KrupNeil) January 4, 2021

She lost, so her strategy is to cheat by harvesting ballots — Bre (@Breezy060111) January 4, 2021

The Washington Post explains how to win at unbiased journalism. — Agent Me, BA, MSish (@srhuskey) January 4, 2021

If Abrams knows how to win, why did Joe Biden pass her over for his running mate?

Tomorrow’s Edition: Stacey Abrams on How to Shed Those Holiday Pounds — John Bender (@BenderSpecial) January 4, 2021

Related:

Stacey Abrams humbly takes credit for Georgia with ‘acceptance speech’; fellow sore loser Hillary Clinton salutes her https://t.co/a9FnwHa1FZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 6, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

