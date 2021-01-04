https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/04/with-the-gop-at-the-cusp-of-a-wipeout-stacey-abrams-explains-how-to-win-to-the-washington-post/
Well, we know that the Washington Post loves Stacey Abrams. Remember the glamour photoshoot they did with her for their magazine, complete with silhouette lighting and a fog machine? After she lost her election? “Pandemonium ensues as she walks to the far left of the stage, like a runway supermodel, stops on a dime, poses, tilts her head slightly and smiles. Camera flashes explode.” Abrams, the true governor of Georgia, has told us all how not to lose, but now she’ll telling us how to win.
Opinion: Stacey Abrams explains how to win https://t.co/4Oao9ZpsTy
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 4, 2021
This is like The New York Jets writing a book on how to build a Super Bowl team.
— Bentley Greg (@Bentos03) January 4, 2021
Was Hillary not available to explain how to win?
— Nathan E. Yates, MSF (@NathanEYates) January 4, 2021
Oh, it’s Jennifer Rubin telling us how Stacey Abrams explains how to win:
a caution to pundits and national politicians who think the key to Democrats winning in a state such as Georgia is simply to point to Trump’s horrendous behavior and argue that Republican senators should be held accountable. https://t.co/FeeLPxxQsZ
— Jennifer ‘Stop Trump and GOP Sedition’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 4, 2021
First, the D candidates likely have the votes of everyone who agrees with that argument; it is the rest of the electorate that is up for grabs. Second, many voters refuse to blame Rs for Trump’s lawlessness — no matter how horribly they enabled Trump. https://t.co/FeeLPxxQsZ
— Jennifer ‘Stop Trump and GOP Sedition’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 4, 2021
If Democrats lose, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who refused to take up the bill for 2K checks, is the Beltway politician to blame.https://t.co/FeeLPxxQsZ
— Jennifer ‘Stop Trump and GOP Sedition’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 4, 2021
Abrams picked the lock on Georgia for the presidential race. If she can do it again on Tuesday, her party will lionize her. More important, they should imitate her.https://t.co/FeeLPxxQsZ
— Jennifer ‘Stop Trump and GOP Sedition’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 4, 2021
Funny that Rubin would choose a phrase like “picked the lock” when describing how Joe Biden won Georgia.
Tomorrow’s Edition: Stacey Abrams on How to Shed Those Holiday Pounds
— John Bender (@BenderSpecial) January 4, 2021
