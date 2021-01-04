https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/04/blake-shelton-slammed-tone-deaf-minimum-wage-track/

‘South Park Guy’ Cosplayer Jarod Nandin Dies from COVID-19

1/4/2021 7:10 AM PT

NFL’s Alex Smith Transforms Leg-Saving Contraption … Into ‘Trophy Of Triumph’

1/4/2021 7:07 AM PT

COVID-19 With Pandemic Surging … Massive Groups Keep Partying

1/4/2021 6:44 AM PT

Bond Girl & ‘That ’70s Show’ Star Tanya Roberts Dead at 65

1/3/2021 5:49 PM PT

Myles Garrett Daps Up Mason Rudolph After Game … Helmet Attack Forgiven?!?

1/4/2021 6:40 AM PT

Blake Shelton Slammed Over ‘Minimum Wage’ Ballad … Bro, You’re a Millionaire!!!

1/4/2021 7:02 AM PT

UFC’s ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry Gets Foot Stitched Up After Concerning Bloody Incident

1/4/2021 6:19 AM PT

SoHo ‘Karen’ Laying Low in SoCal … But Getting Around Town

1/3/2021 6:00 PM PT

NY Jets Fire Head Coach Adam Gase After 2 Embarrassing Seasons

1/4/2021 5:54 AM PT

Electoral College D.C. Bracing for Protests, Unrest When Congress Counts the Votes

1/4/2021 1:00 AM PT

MMA Star Anthony Pettis I’d Love To Fight Jake Paul … Wanna Get Into Boxing

1/4/2021 12:30 AM PT

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

1/4/2021 12:01 AM PT

SoHo Karen Black Teen Falsely Accused Seeks Therapy … Why Me???

1/3/2021 3:23 PM PT

Kylie, Kendall & Kris Jenner NYE Aspen Rental is a Winter Dream … Pricey Too, $450k/Month!!!

1/3/2021 1:59 PM PT

New Year’s Day Shenanigans BASE Jumpers Take a Big Leap … From Nashville Hotel Roof

1/3/2021 12:31 PM PT

Nashville Bomber Anthony Warner Sent Conspiracy Letters to Pals Lizard People, Aliens, Etc.

1/3/2021 10:38 AM PT

Donald Trump Pissed Off Fauci Getting All the COVID Credit … He Works for Me!!!

1/3/2021 8:23 AM PT

Prince Harry A Shell of Who He Once Was … Claims His Biographer

1/3/2021 8:47 AM PT

Gerry Marsden Gerry and the Pacemakers Lead Singer Dead at 78

1/3/2021 10:06 AM PT

SoHo Hotel ‘Karen’ Arrested with Her Mom … For Another Hotel Disturbance at Peninsula

1/2/2021 4:52 PM PT

