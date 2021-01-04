https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/04/woke-restaurant-chain-touts-their-commitment-to-a-diverse-inclusive-workplace-by-highlighting-reduction-in-the-number-of-white-employees/

Mediterranean restaurant chain CAVA has a pretty good-looking menu.

And an even better-looking workforce, thanks to their commitment to diversity:

Your continued support has helped us make strides to better our organization and the communities we serve. In such a challenging year, we couldn’t have achieved any of it without you. We look forward to continuing this work and welcoming you to our table in 2021. pic.twitter.com/JBBdy2ats1 — CAVA (@cava) January 1, 2021

Congratulations?

DC food joint CAVA is so proud they’re reducing employees of a specific race from their workforce. So much progress. pic.twitter.com/YHuSZ4kn7p — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) January 3, 2021

When no whites work at CAVA, I guess there will be a great deal of social justice. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) January 3, 2021

Is there something wrong with having white people on staff? Is there something inherently good about reducing the number of white employees?

Last time we checked, this sort of thing was kinda racist, you know?

This is a truly horrific look. https://t.co/C4Jcy3RED0 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) January 4, 2021

There’s nothing wrong with wanting a diverse workforce. But touting fewer employees of a particular race doesn’t demonstrate a commitment to diversity; it just demonstrates that to you, some racism is more equal than others.

Hmmm, racism as a marketing strategy? Didn’t work for the Klan, won’t work for you. — Yasper Rose (@Yasper_Rose) January 3, 2021

So your giant stride forward is to deliberately prevent white people from working in your restaurant? These days that’s called being “woke”. In my youth, it was rightly called being “racist”. w. — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) January 3, 2021

Bad idea to base hiring decisions on anything other than qualifications and skill. At least you’re open about it so I can avoid you. Get woke, go broke!! 🤷🏼 — Hainesy (@hainesy99) January 3, 2021

