If America’s founding fathers understood one thing, it was the human tendency to acquire power and then use it to rule over, rather than govern, others. They learned first hand, of course, having endured the tyrannical whims of a king and a largely subservient parliament.

As such, they designed a form of government where power is derived from consent of the governed, the people themselves, not taken by force and wielded with an iron fist.

And yet, ever since our founding, there have been forces at work trying to tear that system down and replace it with the same kind of authoritarianism that has existed since the dawn of time. The most recent effort to impose authoritarianism comes under the guise of ‘public health policy’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And to that point, if you thought that all of the hypocritical, non-sensical coronavirus restrictions, business closures and lockdowns were being arbitrarily imposed simply as a tool of control, your instincts were correct.

The National Pulse reports:

Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist who played a key role in convincing the British government to adopt lockdowns, revealed that the country’s lockdowns were meant to emulate those carried out by the Chinese Communist Party – modeled to strip civil liberties and exert authoritarian control over citizens.

In Ferguson’s recent interview with The Times, he revealed that lockdowns he championed as part of Britain’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) Board, were rooted in those carried out by the Chinese Communist Party. Dubbed “Professor Lockdown” by many for his contributions to swaying the British government to adopt stringent lockdown measures, Ferguson ultimately stepped down from the SAGE board after he violated his own lockdown protocols.

Got that? These lockdowns aren’t due to ‘the science’ anymore than the mask mandates are based on ‘science.’ They’re both about control, nothing more, nothing less.

The tyrants and tyrants-in-waiting are using these mandates and restrictions to strip away our individual liberties, period, and when we complain, they try to shame us into compliance using a variety of peer pressure techniques (phony ‘experts,’ social media, publicly calling critics out, etc.).

Because the Marxists and socialists know that the only way to control a free people is to deprive them of their freedom — and in our case, our freedom is being taken away bit by bit under the guise of ‘trying to keep us safe.’ It’s disgusting — and Ferguson just gave away the game.

Though he acknowledged in the interview published last week that “there is an enormous cost associated with” lockdowns, especially as they pertain to civil liberties, he added that once the ChiComs shut their people down, other closet authoritarians in the West liked what they saw and imagined how to make it possible in their countries.

“I think people’s sense of what is possible in terms of control changed quite dramatically between January and March. […]If China had not done it the year would have been very different,” Ferguson said.

He said he was initially “skeptical” that China’s lockdowns worked, but then he said he saw the CCP’s data (which supposedly showed how the Chicoms ‘flattened the curve’) and he became convinced lockdowns were an “effective policy.” (Related: Fauci admits he’s been lying to Americans about “herd” immunity.)

Never mind that China has lied repeatedly about coronavirus — where it came from, how it developed, and just how far and wide it spread throughout the country. Still, it was the allure of tyranny that ultimately led him and people like him to believe they could implement lockdowns and get away with it.

“It’s a communist one-party state, we said. We couldn’t get away with it in Europe, we thought. And then Italy did it. And we realized we could,” Ferguson said.

And let’s be honest — so far, in much of the country, the tyrants are getting away with locking us down, destroying our jobs, and making us wards of the government.

Now that we know the lockdowns, the mask mandates, and the hypocritical business closures have all been based on one concept — China-style tyranny — it’s way past time Americans stood up and said “no more.”

