President Donald Trump held a ‘Victory Rally’ for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of the January 5 runoff election.

The event in Dalton was held at the Dalton Regional Airport.

President Trump shared the following:

There’s no way we lost Georgia, there’s no way. That was a rigged election but we’re still fighting. You’ll see what’s going to happen. We’ll talk about it. I just want to thank you this is some crowd.

You know Biden was here also. They had 14 people in 3 cars. Naw, there was no way and I just want to thank you. You know I’ve had two elections I won both of them. It’s amazing. And I actually did much better on the second one…

…I’m complaining about eight different states and I think we’re going to win them all…

…We have to go and we have to go all the way. That’s what’s happening and you watch what happens over the next couple of weeks. You watch what’s going to come out. Watch what’s going to be revealed. You watch…

… They’re not taking this White House. We’re going to FIGHT LIKE HELL. I tell ya. You know I was telling Kelly before, you can lose and that’s acceptable. You lose, you lose, you go and ya go where ever you’re going and you say maybe I’ll do it again sometime. Maybe I won’t and I’ll get back to life. But when you win in a landslide and they steal it and it’s rigged. It’s not acceptable, not acceptable.