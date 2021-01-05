https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-video-400-cuban-illegals-chanting-biden-biden-attempt-to-rush-el-paso-border/

Almost lost in the distractions of the holiday weekend, on the night of December 29 up to 400 mostly Cuban migrants forced their way past Mexican immigration and over payment turnstiles on the Paso del Norte Bridge from Ciudad Juarez with a desire to force their way into downtown El Paso, Texas, according to news reporting.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mobile Field Force officers met them in riot gear and used concrete blocks tipped by concertina wire to block the onslaught mid-bridge as many of the migrants chanted “Biden! Biden!” Many demanded they be let in to live in the United States while they pursue asylum claims, instead of waiting in Mexico.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A rumor that U.S. had changed the policy toward asylum seekers prompted a large group of illegals to occupy a border crossing, forcing CBP to shut it down for eight hours.

Trouble started brewing around 8:30 p.m. when Cuban migrants rushed past the Mexican toll-collection booths at the Paso del Norte Bridge linking Downtown Juarez to Downtown El Paso.

“We talked to several of them. We told them this was not the way to do things, that this was not going to benefit them in any way, that CBP has not changed its policies and that Title 42 is still in place,” Valenzuela said.

US border agents with riot gear were seen blocking the bridge crossing with barbed wire. US authorities warned the migrants, most of them Cuban, through a loudspeaker that anyone crossing could be arrested.

“What we are doing here is telling the US government to give us an answer as to why our political asylum cases are not being expedited,” explained Jose Torres, a migrant protesting at the border bridge.