https://www.dailywire.com/news/a-big-stretch-mlk-jr-s-niece-blasts-kamala-harris-for-plagiarizing-uncle-says-she-has-nothing-in-common-with-him

Evangelist Alveda King took Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to task on Tuesday for apparently plagiarizing her uncle Martin Luther King Jr., and maintained that Harris’ worldview has nothing in common with that of the late civil rights leader.

“Kamala knows that her worldview is totally different than the worldview of Martin Luther King Jr. So it’s a big stretch for her to compare herself or to sound like him or to use some of his some analogies,” King said during an interview with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, who asked her about the recent revelation that Harris seemingly lifted a story about her childhood from an interview King did with Playboy in 1965.

“For instance, Kamala believes that it’s okay to abort babies up to nine months,” Alveda King continued. “And if you meant to abort the baby and the baby lives, then let the baby die. Martin Luther King Jr. served the public. He did not kill the public, and that would include babies in the womb.”

“He said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’” King added. “So she’s nothing like Martin Luther King, Jr. but she still—there she is, playing on those emotions again.”

WATCH:

She’s Nothing Like MLK: @AlvedaCKing slams Kamala Harris for plagiarizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, as Dems campaign on abortion, destruction of family values, and hatred of Israel. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/vLLx7JNiwv — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 5, 2021

King, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, went on to criticize Democratic Georgia Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as “radical.”

“They are so radical with their injustices toward Israel, for example,” King explained. “They’re lacking compassion for the babies in the womb, for example. Offering surgeries and things like that to children over human sexuality. They’re just very, very radical.”

King accused both Warnock and Ossoff of “using and misusing the Bible [and] emotions.”

“They do not support life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” she added.

Harris was widely criticized this week for apparently lifting a story from Martin Luther King Jr.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Evidence emerged Monday on Twitter that a story Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) told Elle magazine in October about demanding civil rights from the time she was in a stroller was seemingly lifted from a similar story that Martin Luther King Jr. gave to Playboy in 1965. “Senator Kamala Harris started her life’s work young,” Elle’s glowing profile began. “She laughs from her gut, the way you would with family, as she remembers being wheeled through an Oakland, California, civil rights march in a stroller with no straps with her parents and her uncle. At some point, she fell from the stroller (few safety regulations existed for children’s equipment back then), and the adults, caught up in the rapture of protest, just kept on marching. By the time they noticed little Kamala was gone and doubled back, she was understandably upset. ‘My mother tells the story about how I’m fussing’ Harris says, ‘and she’s like, ‘Baby, what do you want? What do you need?’ And I just looked at her and I said, ‘Fweedom.’” When the interview reemerged Monday on Twitter, Maclean’s contributing editor Andray Domise noted how closely Harris’ childhood tale resembled a story King told Playboy more than half a century ago. Describing his suffering for the cause, he referenced the inspiration he received from a little girl: I never will forget a moment in Birmingham when a white policeman accosted a little Negro girl, seven or eight years old, who was walking in a demonstration with her mother. “What do you want?” the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked him straight in the eye and answered, “Fee-dom.” She couldn’t even pronounce it, but she knew. It was beautiful! Many times when I have been in sorely trying situations, the memory of that little one has come into my mind, and has buoyed me.

Related: ‘Fweedom’: Kamala Harris Story About Demanding Civil Rights As Toddler Lifted From 1965 MLK Jr. Interview

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

