https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/01/when-tony-met-kary-lloyd-billingsley/

According to a Nobel laureate, Dr. Anthony Fauci should not even be an unelected bureaucrat.

“As we get into the end of the summer, the beginning of the fall of 2021, we can start to approach some degree of normality,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci as he rang in the new year. People might wonder if it was 2022 that Fauci really had in mind for “the approach of some degree of normality.”

For most of 2020, Dr. Fauci claimed that to reach herd immunity about 60 to 70 percent of the nation would need a vaccine. Then in a December 24 interview with the New York Times, Fauci said he had been looking at “polls” showing that only half of all Americans would take a vaccine. Fauci thought, “I can nudge this up a bit,” and boosted the number for herd immunity to 80-85 percent. That caught the attention of Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican.

Fauci “made the decision to mislead with nothing but good intentions,” said Rubio in December 30 Fox News opinion piece. “However, let’s be clear about what he was doing: lying to the American people in order to manipulate their behavior.”

Fauci is an “unelected technocrat,” Rubio wrote, and “if he wants to lead the nation, he should run for office.” If not, “he should give us an honest and transparent reading of the science, not polling data, and let the rest of us —policymakers and the American people who have elected them — do our jobs.”

That long overdue smackdown was hardly the first Fauci had received. Back in the 1990s, one of the world’s leading scientists held doubts that Fauci should even be an unelected bureaucrat.

“This man thinks you can take a blood sample and stick it in an electron microscope and if it’s got a virus in there, you will know it. He doesn’t understand electron microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in a position like he’s in.”

That is the view of the late Kary Mullis, who earned a PhD in biochemistry from UC Berkeley and won a Nobel Prize in 1993 for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction, a discovery “of major importance in both medical research and forensic science.” Besides the Nobel Prize, Mullis has received, among others, the 1992 Koch Award for excellence in biomedical science, and in 1993 the Japan Prize for the advancement of science and technology. In 2000, the Palau Islands honored Mullis with a stamp.

Anthony Fauci earned a medical degree in 1966 but in 1968 he took a job with the with the National Institutes of Health. Fauci’s bio shows no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry, so strictly speaking he is not a virologist. Even so, Fauci has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984, when Ronald Reagan was president of the United States.

According to Mullis, bureaucratic types like Fauci have a “personal kind of agenda. They make up their own rules as they go. They change them when they want to.” Furthermore, “Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people, face out, and lie directly into the camera.” According to Sen. Rubio, Fauci is still performing the same act, but there’s more to it.

As Angelo Codevilla explains, Fauci has been “watching curves based on projections based on meaningless numbers,” and avoiding the most important fact about COVID-19, the true mortality rate. “Fauci showed how thoroughly he and his cohorts have subordinated common sense to bureaucratic authority.” They are “not acting like good doctors but rather bad politicians.”

With his reversals on masks, school openings, herd immunity and such, Julie Kelly writes, “Fauci is almost single-handedly responsible for the catastrophe we now face as a country.”

With no apology to Walter Sobchak (John Goodman) in The Big Lebowski, this is what happens when a bureaucrat makes colossal mistakes, pays no penalty, and remains in a position of power.

Back in the 1980s, Fauci predicted that AIDS would ravage the heterosexual community, which never happened, as Michael Fumento showed in The Myth of Heterosexual AIDS. The NIAID boss viciously attacked UC Berkeley cell biology professor Peter Duesberg, a world-class virologist and author of Inventing the AIDS Virus, with a foreword by Nobel laureate Kary Mullis.

Meanwhile, Fauci’s Coronavirus Task Force partner Dr. Debra Birx recently violated her own guidelines with a post-Thanksgiving trip to a vacation home with family from two households. That “disqualifies her from any future government health position,” according to virologist Angela Rasmussen of the Georgetown Center for Global Health Science and Security, who earned a PhD in microbiology from Columbia University.

“I’ve been reluctant to criticize Dr. Deborah Birx,” Rasmussen tweeted, “because she’s the only woman in an overwhelmingly male coronavirus task force, and she has a long history of doing critical work to address the HIV/AIDS pandemic.” For Rasmussen, “that ends today, she lied to the American public.”

Highly qualified scientists have now branded doctors Birx and Fauci as liars. Marco Rubio wants Fauci to run for office but the 80-year-old NIAID boss already wields incredible power.

With an eye on the polls, Dr. Fauci could nudge the “approach of some degree of normality” all the way into 2022. If embattled Americans called that white coat supremacy it would be hard to blame them. Happy new year everybody.