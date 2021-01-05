https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/air-traffic-controllers-pick-up-message-threatening-to-fly-plane-into-u-s-capitol-to-avenge-soleimani/

BREAKING: The FBI and FAA are looking into a breach of air traffic control frequencies after a threat was made about flying a plane into the Capitol tomorrow. The threat is not considered credible, but the breach of aviation communications is alarming. Here’s @jeffpeguescbs pic.twitter.com/0vHZLxQhj7 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 5, 2021

A voice message threatening a 9/11-style attack on the US Capitol has prompted a federal probe after the audio was picked up on aviation radios, vowing to “avenge” the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“We are flying a plane into the Capitol Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged,” the mysterious message said, first received by air traffic controllers based in New York, according to CBS News.

While it’s yet unclear who was behind the digitized voice recording, officials do not believe the threat is “credible,” CBS reported – though the incident is nonetheless being investigated as a breach of air traffic frequencies. The culprit is thought to be based in the US, with Newsweek noting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had narrowed down the broadcast’s origin to a location on New York’s Long Island.

“It is assessed that the technician responsible has radio modifying experience and is transmitting somewhere within 20 nautical miles of the radio tower in North Sea, NY,” a DHS report said.

A former Joint Terrorism Task Forces officer also voiced doubts that the perpetrators are Iranian.