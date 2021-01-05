https://www.dailywire.com/news/amid-travel-rumors-scottish-minister-says-trump-would-not-be-welcome-in-country-due-to-covid-19-restrictions

Asked about speculation that Trump may travel to Scotland before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Sturgeon told the paper: “I have no idea what Donald Trump’s travel plans are, you’ll be glad to know. ”

She added that she hopes that “the travel plan immediately that he has is to exit the White House.”

“But beyond that I don’t know. We are not allowing people to come in to Scotland without an essential purpose right now and that would apply to him, just as it applies to anybody else,” she said.

A new report out of the United Kingdom says Trump may be planning to take a trip to Scotland. “Prestwick airport has been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft, that is occasionally used by Trump, on January 19 – the day before his Democratic rival takes charge at the White House,” The Sunday Post reported.

Speculation surrounding Trump’s plans has been fuelled by the activity of US Army aircraft, which were based at Prestwick airport for a week and said to be carrying out 3D reconnaissance of the president’s Turnberry resort. Sources at Prestwick said two US military surveillance aircraft were circling Turnberry in November, using the Ayrshire aviation hub as a base. US media has reported that Trump will break with tradition and snub the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, instead announcing a re-election bid on Air Force One.

But a White House spokesman has shot down the high-flying rumor. “Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20. he will let you know,” Judd Deere, the deputy White House press secretary, told Fox News in a statement.