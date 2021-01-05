https://www.ntd.com/senator-poised-to-join-in-objection-to-arizonas-electoral-votes-biggs_548947.html

Arizona’s electoral votes will be challenged on Wednesday.

The group of House of Representatives members planning to challenge the votes believes it has a senator who will back them, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said Monday.

“We believe we do have a senator,” Biggs said during an appearance on Newsmax. “I’m not free to say who it is.”

Congress is scheduled to convene in a joint session to tally electoral votes from the 50 states and Washington. During the session, objections can be filed and will trigger a withdrawal if they have support from at least one senator and representative.

Fifty-nine representatives and 13 senators plan on objecting, according to an Epoch Times tally. All are Republicans. At question is which states senators plan on objecting to, as the House of Representatives group plans on challenging votes from at least six swing states—Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), the first senator to commit to objecting on Jan. 6, has said he isn’t sure how many states’ electoral votes he will challenge. The group of 11 senators who announced over the weekend their intention to object said they would challenge votes from “disputed states,” but didn’t name them. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) said Monday she would object to electoral votes. She’ll likely object to Georgia’s votes, and possibly those from some other states.

Both of Arizona’s senators are Democrats.

Biggs told Newsmax that Arizona Republicans plan to object because a federal court allowed an extension of the deadline to register to vote.

“What happened in Arizona, is the opponents, very left-wing organizations, felt like they weren’t able to get all the registered voters done by the deadline, which was set by legislature, which is part of the manner of the election,” Biggs said. “So they went up and they filed a lawsuit, and the federal court basically said, ‘You know that deadline is appropriate, it’s Constitutional, but we’re going to go ahead and extend for 18 days the ability to register to vote.’”

He also cited “an inability to find out what happened” in regards to alleged election irregularities. Officials in Arizona’s largest county are fighting against subpoenas issued by the state Senate, which had sought an audit of voting machines and software and scanned ballots. Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors filed a lawsuit asking a judge to weigh in. The case is ongoing.

While Biggs and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) are among the members representing Arizona who plan to object, at least one other Arizona Republicans has signaled they won’t.

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) noted that an objection triggers a separate debate and vote in each chamber.

“The U.S. House currently has more Democrat members than Republican members. This means that the probability that a state’s electors will be overturned is virtually zero,” she wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) added in a separate post that the election between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was conducted smoothly. “The only people trying to ‘steal the election’ are Trump and his allies,” he alleged.

