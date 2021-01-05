https://www.newsmax.com/politics/lawyers-trump-gohmert-sanctions/2021/01/05/id/1004370/

An anti-Trump lawyers’ group is calling for Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert and his attorney to be punished for his lawsuit seeking to declare Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to disqualify Electoral College votes in his position as president of the Senate.

Lawyers Defending American Democracy, a 2-year-old organization which calls itself nonpartisan but states on its website that it was founded because the “unprecedented assaults on our democracy by our President must not stand,” published the open letter Monday.

It asked for “the disciplinary bodies responsible for policing these lawyers to immediately open investigations and discipline them for their disgraceful conduct.”

The request was in reaction to Gohmert’s Dec. 27 lawsuit, in which he – and fellow plaintiffs who are all Arizona GOP elector officials – argue that parts of the Electoral Count Act are unconstitutional. The litigation also alleges election fraud. A federal district court turned away the suit saying, as a member of Congress, Gohmert lacked standing to the bring the suit.

A federal appeals court similarly turned away Gohmert’s appeal, repeating he did not have standing and stating it was not evaluating the merits of his claim.

LDAD, which has urged lawyers filing election challenge lawsuits be disbarred, sanctions against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for his lawsuit, and a disciplinary investigation into Trump’s legal team, now is seeking penalties against Gohmert, a lawyer by trade, and his attorney, Williams Sessions.

“There must be consequences for the disgraceful conduct of Gohmert, his lead attorney, William L. Sessions, and his other lawyers in this spectacle,” they wrote.

