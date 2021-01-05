https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/antifa-scumbags-threaten-hawleys-family-senator-says/

(FOX NEWS) — Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said late Monday that “Antifa scumbags” arrived at his Washington, D.C., home and threatened his wife and newborn daughter while he was in his home state of Missouri.

Hawley was the first Republican senator to announce that he plans to raise objections when Congress meets for a joint-session meeting later this week for the final certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Those outside his home were seen on video criticizing him of trying to derail Biden’s win.

Hawley described a terrifying situation.

“They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door,” he said.

