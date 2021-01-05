https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-targets-josh-hawley-at-his-house/

Posted by Kane on January 5, 2021 5:52 am

Police were too busy tracking down Proud Boys for disrespecting a Black Lives Matter flag.

Here’s the full video



All Antifa stories should finish with based helmet dude



