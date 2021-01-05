https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-targets-josh-hawley-at-his-house/
Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021
Police were too busy tracking down Proud Boys for disrespecting a Black Lives Matter flag.
Here’s the full video
Now “vigil” means screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children https://t.co/naRMkrBWWO
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021
All Antifa stories should finish with based helmet dude