https://bongino.com/desantis-schools-cnn-reporter-during-live-press-conference-tells-her-to-do-her-research

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis exchanged heated words with CNN reporter Rosa Flores after her line of questioning about vaccine distribution seemingly blamed him for lines at local hospitals.

“Governor, what has gone wrong with the rollout of the vaccine that we’ve seen phone lines jammed, websites crashing,” Flores said during a press conference.

DeSantis cuts her off, responding that there is “a lot of demand” for the vaccine as Flores attempts to continue her line of questioning.

“Excuse me, excuse me, you just said, ‘What has gone wrong?’ so I’m answering the question,” DeSantis responded as Flories interrupts again, saying she has not had a chance to “complete the question.”

“So you’re going to give a speech or are you going to ask a question? You asked a question and I’m going to answer it,” DeSantis shoots back as the CNN reporter continues to insist on being allowed to finish.

“How many questions? You get three? They only got one question,” DeSantis said as he began pointing to other reporters. “Why do you get three?”

“With all due respect, governor, I’m just asking if I could finish my question,” Flores responded.

Flores later goes on to attempt to repeat the question again, with DeSantis responding, “So you’re repeating your question.”

“To complete it for you, governor, we’ve seen websites crash, and also, senior citizens waiting overnight for the vaccine,” Flores said.

DeSantis then accused Flores of not properly researching her question, pointing out that his administration distributed the vaccine to hospitals but left the hospitals to decide how to best distribute it.

Flores then insinuated that DeSantis did not have a plan to make sure senior citizens had access to the vaccine, citing reports that some had been waiting in long lines.

“So the state is not dictating to hospitals… that would be a total disaster,” DeSantis said.

Reports of long lines and seniors camping out in cars to get the vaccine have circulated in recent days, causing concern that those that need the vaccine most may not get immediate access to it.

Florida Department of Health official Patrician Boswell has urged resident to be patient as the state tries to distribute the vaccine.

“This is our first event. The demand is exceedingly high, the supply is exceedingly low,” Boswell said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

