https://rumble.com/vcg7s9-gov.-desantis-humiliates-obnoxious-cnn-reporter.html?mref=22lbp&mc=56yab
About The Author
Related Posts
Former Democrat Attorneys General and Representatives Call on Party to Condemn Court-Packing
October 15, 2020
(Video) VP Pence: China Is to Blame for Coronavirus
October 7, 2020
James Comey to Teach at Columbia Law School
December 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy