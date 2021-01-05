https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/biden-tells-voters-send-money-dems-win-georgia/

(FOX BUSINESS) — In a final campaign pitch to Georgia voters ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoffs, President-elect Joe Biden pledged that if Democrats win the pair of races, Congress would send a third stimulus check to Americans still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

The closely watched elections will determine whether Republicans retain control of the Senate — potentially limiting Biden’s ability to pass his legislative agenda. If Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win their respective races against incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Democrats would secure a 50-50 split in the upper chamber, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris then casting tie-breaking votes.

“If you send Jon and the Reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door,” Biden said Monday while campaigning in Atlanta on the eve of the election. “And if you send Sens. Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington, those checks will never get there. It’s just that simple. The power is literally in your hands.”

