https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/biden-name-failed-supreme-court-nominee-merrick-garland-attorney-general?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democrat Joe Biden will picked Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was nominated for a seat on the Supreme Court by President Obama in 2016, as his attorney general, according to multiple news reports Wednesday.

“Biden is expected to announce Garland’s appointment on Thursday, along with other senior leaders of the department, including former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general,” the Associated Press wrote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow a vote on Garland’s nomination.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

