The GOP is far from perfect. If liberals want to criticize Republicans on substance, there’s some pretty ripe material.

But for some reason, liberals like Chris Cuomo consistently resort to attacks that are rooted purely in petty nastiness.

That’s why he went after Sen. Marco Rubio for regularly tweeting scripture:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo mocks “Mr. Bible Boy” @marcorubio: “He’s got a Bible quote for every moment. He just never speaks truth to power.” pic.twitter.com/8i7WfBqezt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2021

Whereas guys like Chris Cuomo only speak truth to power. That’s what faith-shaming is, right? Speaking truth to power?

Must be tough being the stupidest Cuomo https://t.co/fTMPGMG9ZT — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) January 5, 2021

…that’s because he tweets scripture from the daily mass readings. sigh https://t.co/uInjeLQy7q — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 5, 2021

Chris Cuomo was raised Catholic and has apparently decided he needs to atone for it by mocking Catholics:

If he wants the catholic vote, he should stick to just banning access to women and ignoring reproductive rights. https://t.co/0fvWsv3Bl2 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 14, 2020

It’s no surprise that Cuomo would mock Rubio’s faith. But it’s still disgusting.

Ugh. Mocking religion. So brave — autocorrect2.0 (@autocorrect2_0) January 5, 2021

These are 2 of the consistently saddest men in American media, they are both pathetically irrationally vain a**holes truthfully. That’s me speaking truth to power. https://t.co/7jd6GUe51n — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) January 5, 2021

Cuomo is truly a terrible person. Runs in the family. https://t.co/iHj4eCh430 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 5, 2021

True story.

