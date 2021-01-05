https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/05/bigot-chris-cuomo-complains-to-his-cnn-colleague-don-lemon-that-mr-bible-boy-marco-rubio-never-speaks-truth-to-power-video/

The GOP is far from perfect. If liberals want to criticize Republicans on substance, there’s some pretty ripe material.

But for some reason, liberals like Chris Cuomo consistently resort to attacks that are rooted purely in petty nastiness.

That’s why he went after Sen. Marco Rubio for regularly tweeting scripture:

Whereas guys like Chris Cuomo only speak truth to power. That’s what faith-shaming is, right? Speaking truth to power?

Chris Cuomo was raised Catholic and has apparently decided he needs to atone for it by mocking Catholics:

It’s no surprise that Cuomo would mock Rubio’s faith. But it’s still disgusting.

True story.

