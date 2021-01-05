https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-police-officers-will-not-be-charged-in-shooting-of-jacob-blake

Kenosha District Attorney Michael Gravely announced on Tuesday afternoon that no charges will be filed against any of the police officers that were involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake last year.

#BREAKING: Kenosha, Wisconsin District Attorney announces that none of the police officers in the Jacob Blake case will face charges pic.twitter.com/kHEXcIIm0r — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 5, 2021

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

