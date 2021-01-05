https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-police-officers-will-not-be-charged-in-shooting-of-jacob-blake

Kenosha District Attorney Michael Gravely announced on Tuesday afternoon that no charges will be filed against any of the police officers that were involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake last year.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...