https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-president-trump-tweets-big-news-pennsylvania-state-senators-ask-election-certification-delayed-due-questionable-activities/

President Donald Trump tweeted out big news on Tuesday evening in the form of a letter from members of the Pennsylvania Senate asking for election certification to be delayed while they await a Supreme Court ruling.

The letter was addressed to Mitch McConnell and stated that “after speaking with our colleagues, a majority of the State Senate is troubled by the many inconsistencies that happened in our Commonwealth during the 2020 election.”

The letter was signed by President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, Majority Leader Kim Ward, Senator Judy Ward and Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill.

BIG NEWS IN PENNSYLVANIA! pic.twitter.com/7JqTWYUgOr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Evidence China Was Colluding with the Bidens and Providing Information on How to Defeat President Trump in the 2020 Election

The senators stated that “due to the numerous unawful violations taken by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf; Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar; and the rogue State Supreme Court, the balance of power was taken from the State Legislature, who by the US and PA Constitutions set the time, place and manner of holding elections.”

The letter goes on to explain how the PA Supreme Court overstepped their bounds by allowing mail-in ballots to be received and counted up to three days after the election, allowed ballots without a postmark to be counted, and ruled that signatures on mail in ballots did not need to be verified.

Additionally, the letter says that Secretary of State Boockvar usurped legislative authority by allowing a proliferation of unsecured drop boxes in key Democratic areas and encouraging some counties (not all) to notify party and candidate representatives of mail-in voters whose ballots contained disqualifying defects and allowing them to be cured.

The letter also points out that certified Republican poll watchers in Philadelphia were prohibited from overseeing the canvassing of ballots.

“Due to these inconsistent and questionable activities, we believe that PA election results should not have been certified by our Secretary of State,” the senators assert.

“Members, we ask for more time given the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court is to hear Trump vs. Boockvar in the coming days. We ask that you delay certification of the Electoral College to allow due process as we pursue election integrity in our Commonwealth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

