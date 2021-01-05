https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5ff543d09cd48c07ede89b0a
Multiple people captured videos of the moment that CNN and ABC News removed 5,000 votes from David Perdue in the Georgia senate race. Perdue’s vote tally went from 2,130,535 down to 2,125,535. 5000 vo…
Eric Trump said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that Republican senators and congressman that did not join the effort to object to the results of the 2020 election during a joint session of Con…
A Democrat-leaning Georgia county called it quits for the night with thousands of vote yet to be counted as the two Republican U.S. Senate candidates held on to slim leads after being behind the Democ…