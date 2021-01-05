https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/05/brit-hume-explains-to-nbc-news-presidential-historian-why-secretary-of-state-mike-pompeo-would-put-out-this-partisan-slogan/

We’ll let you in on a secret: Michael Beschloss, NBC News’ presidential historian, is not a fan of President Trump. This is the guy who’s glad “racists and anti-Semites will no longer be welcome in the White House West Wing” after January 20, who pointed out that Abraham Lincoln never snapped at an “esteemed reporter,” and who noted, helpfully, that not even Andrew Johnson tweeted heroic videos of himself.

Now he’s upset because Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would tweet, at taxpayers’ expense, the highly partisan slogan, “America First.”

Is that somehow controversial? For a U.S. government account to claim to put America first? We guess if you’re a globalist it could be considered offensive.

Brit Hume was happy to answer:

It is.

Those two words really, really bother them. It says a lot.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...