https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/05/brit-hume-explains-to-nbc-news-presidential-historian-why-secretary-of-state-mike-pompeo-would-put-out-this-partisan-slogan/

We’ll let you in on a secret: Michael Beschloss, NBC News’ presidential historian, is not a fan of President Trump. This is the guy who’s glad “racists and anti-Semites will no longer be welcome in the White House West Wing” after January 20, who pointed out that Abraham Lincoln never snapped at an “esteemed reporter,” and who noted, helpfully, that not even Andrew Johnson tweeted heroic videos of himself.

Now he’s upset because Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would tweet, at taxpayers’ expense, the highly partisan slogan, “America First.”

Is that somehow controversial? For a U.S. government account to claim to put America first? We guess if you’re a globalist it could be considered offensive.

Why are U.S. taxpayers paying for Secretary of State to put out partisan slogans like this on his official government Twitter feed? pic.twitter.com/MrsOuYJJGq — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 5, 2021

Brit Hume was happy to answer:

Oh, I don’t know, maybe because those two words describe the foreign policy of the administration he serves. https://t.co/nNzcfkOhfI — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 5, 2021

Pompeo in 24 — Thomas F. Smith (@tfsmith881) January 5, 2021

Partisan??? I would hope all Americans would agree with this slogan. — Catherine⭐️🇺🇸⭐️ (@catemarino) January 6, 2021

A “Presidential Historian”….LMAO!!!!! — Jeff Rausch (@cjeffr1961) January 6, 2021

Oh I don’t know, maybe it has something to do with taking care of our house first. — Free.American.Man.🇺🇸 (@Chris_L_Roberts) January 6, 2021

I suppose “China First” would have been acceptable — Falcone Eastham (@FalconeEastham7) January 5, 2021

The bedrock purpose of any rational foreign policy is to further the interests of the home country. How on earth can this be controversial? — Wayne Lanham (@JunkYardCard) January 6, 2021

Isn’t admitting that America first is a partisan statement saying the quiet part out loud for democrats? — Hi Eck (@Serfs_Road) January 5, 2021

It is.

So what is actually wrong with those two words?🤔 — B (@bbro11111) January 5, 2021

If not first, where? — Dave Armstrong (@wdavidarmstr0ng) January 5, 2021

Oh some globalists here. — Albert Kent Semple (@aksemple1) January 5, 2021

How is it that we have gotten to the point that “America first” is a controversial and “partisan statement? It says so much for where we are today as a nation. — David Azarian (@DavidAzarian1) January 5, 2021

Because AMERICA COMES FIRST!! — Robyn Buzzi (@Rbuzzi) January 5, 2021

Beschloss has a problem with this but you never once heard him bitch about the partisan drivel that NPR and PBS spew on a daily basis. Why do taxpayers have to pay for their propaganda? — Christopher Lujan (@thelawdog071) January 6, 2021

Amazing that a supposed elite presidential historian and avid follower of politics could not stumble upon the answer on his own…. — Seizer Pouncicus 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TastyKAR) January 5, 2021

“Why is the U.S. Secretary of State representing U.S. taxpayers on his official government Twitter feed?” — User_2189 (@User_2189) January 5, 2021

Oh FFS, should it say America Last….. — billd (@Billd49er) January 5, 2021

Tells you exactly where we are in this country when the DC literati believe America First is a partisan U.S. idea. — Lonnie L. Byrnside (@LonnieLByrnside) January 5, 2021

Those two words really, really bother them. It says a lot.

Related:

NBC News presidential historian glad that no racists or anti-semites will be welcome in the White House https://t.co/HYqvgi845H — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 7, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

