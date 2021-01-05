https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/c-span-says-steve-scully-returning-after-being-administrative-leave?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Steve Scully is returning to work at C-SPAN after being placed on administrative leave in October after he confessed that he lied about his Twitter account getting hacked.

“Steve Scully, who was placed on administrative leave in mid-October for Twitter-related controversies in conjunction with the second presidential debate, is returning to duty at C-SPAN beginning this week,” C-SPAN said in a statement. “His initial assignments will be off-air producing for C-SPAN television and resumption of his work on C-SPAN Radio’s ‘Washington Today’ program and ‘The Weekly,’ a podcast/interview program. No date has been set for his return to C-SPAN’s roster of on-air television hosts.”

“We view October’s events as a singular episode in an otherwise successful 30-year C-SPAN career. And while it was appropriate in October for Steve to be immediately relieved of his duties leading our 2020 election coverage, we reiterate our belief that now, having completed a three-month administrative leave, he can contribute to C-SPAN’s mission,” the organization said.

Scully, who had been slated to moderate a presidential debate that ultimately got cancelled, claimed that his Twitter account was hacked after he sent a tweet to Anthony Scaramucci which said, “@Scaramucci should I respond to trump.”

Scully eventually admitted that he had lied about his social media account getting hacked:

“For several weeks, I was subjected to relentless criticism on social media and in conservative news outlets regarding my role as moderator for the second presidential debate, including attacks aimed directly at my family,” Scully said in a statement in October. “Out of frustration, I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci. The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed my Twitter account had been hacked. These were both errors in judgment for which I am totally responsible for. I apologize.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

