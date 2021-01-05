https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/05/c-spans-steve-scully-is-returning-to-work-after-falsely-claiming-he-was-hacked/

If you remember, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully was scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Then he claimed he’d been hacked when a tweet exposed that he’d been having online communication with anti-Trumper Anthony Scaramucci. C-SPAN stood behind Scully and said an investigation was underway, while Commission on Presidential Debates Co-Chair Frank Fahrenkopf told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, “He was hacked, it didn’t happen.”

Eventually, Scully broke down and told the truth: He hadn’t been hacked, and he had been exchanging messages with Scaramucci. C-SPAN suspended him, but now it looks like he’s coming back to work. There’s nothing you can do, really, to lose a gig on TV.

Steve Scully is returning to C-SPAN, after being placed on administrative leave when he admitted that he falsely claimed that his Twitter account was hacked https://t.co/wVHNYXsqX5 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 5, 2021

Journalists: “Why don’t Americans trust us?” — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) January 5, 2021

Lol, no journalist ever experiences self-reflection — Clint Watson (@watsonclint) January 5, 2021

Phew! I was worried they were going to end up doing the right thing! — Hunter’s Crackpipe (@MaryCohen68) January 6, 2021

He returns and credibility leaves. — Searching for sanity (@CfCaridi) January 6, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when Democracy Dies in the Darkness or something….. — WARNOCK RAN OVER SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) January 5, 2021

Trump was definitely right about one thing…. The media is the enemy of the people. — SarahAnnRhoades (@SarahAnnRhoades) January 5, 2021

There’s no new people for these jobs vacated by lying liars? Scully, Williams, Rather…they all got other gigs or kept what they had. No wonder trust in the press is lower than whale shit. Hire someone fresh out of journo school and stick them on the air to read the prompter. — Scott (@BadName717) January 5, 2021

Not surprising… It’s all one big club with zero accountability — Stolen Election🇺🇸 (@BballMichael) January 5, 2021

Does that means he’s excused? Thought the networks brand was better than that. You lost me — john basile (@johnecto) January 5, 2021

To be a leftist means never having to say you are sorry. — Dr. Wesley Lewis Jr. (@WesleyXLewis) January 5, 2021

Accountability and ethics have gone out the window at @cspan. What a joke the media has become! — Debs 💃 (@deb_h7) January 5, 2021

This is an apple, just like firefighters, etc. https://t.co/tpi4zgMTTv — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 6, 2021

A hack who falsified a hack is back! — J (@john_regardless) January 5, 2021

In the meantime, Joy Reid was given a primetime show on MSNBC while the FBI continues to look for the time-traveling hackers who slipped homophobic material into her blog.

Related:

Media firefighters (and Anthony Scaramucci) fall all over themselves to defend the honor of ‘fine and fair journalist’ Steve Scully https://t.co/VnghXpsidc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 9, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

