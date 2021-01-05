https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/05/c-spans-steve-scully-is-returning-to-work-after-falsely-claiming-he-was-hacked/

If you remember, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully was scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Then he claimed he’d been hacked when a tweet exposed that he’d been having online communication with anti-Trumper Anthony Scaramucci. C-SPAN stood behind Scully and said an investigation was underway, while Commission on Presidential Debates Co-Chair Frank Fahrenkopf told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, “He was hacked, it didn’t happen.”

Eventually, Scully broke down and told the truth: He hadn’t been hacked, and he had been exchanging messages with Scaramucci. C-SPAN suspended him, but now it looks like he’s coming back to work. There’s nothing you can do, really, to lose a gig on TV.

In the meantime, Joy Reid was given a primetime show on MSNBC while the FBI continues to look for the time-traveling hackers who slipped homophobic material into her blog.

