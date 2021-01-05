https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-cameron-bure-responds-to-haters-of-her-new-years-family-photo-be-better-than-that

Haters and trolls seem to have taken a liking to “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure lately. After putting her on blast for posting an affectionate photo with her husband, the trolls returned with a vengeance on New Year’s to criticize a photo she shared of her and her family.

In the post, Bure wished Americans a “Happy New Year” and shared a photo of her husband, Val, and their three children.

“Happy New Year from the Bures!!” Candace captioned. “Looking forward to what 2021 has in store. I’m praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible. Sending virtual hugs and kisses! XO”

Some people did not take kindly to the photo, mocking it as a “weird” Ralph Lauren ad of some kind.

“Wow- I post a family photo and you all find everything you don’t like about it or can make fun of,” Candace said to some of the haters. “Do better than that. Please.”

Later, Candace expanded on her response in a Facebook post where she lamented about the “many unkind comments” she received and rejected those who might say she should just ignore the haters.

“I posted my family Christmas photo and sadly, there were so many unkind comments. Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions? I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo,” she said. “Shame on you. It doesn’t matter if you’re 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude. Be better than that. I’m praying for humanity. Manners and respect. If you don’t like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen.

“P.S. Please don’t tell me to ignore the ‘haters,’” she added. “There were plenty of well meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, ‘with love.’ Umm… that’s not love. That’s rude. Try kind. It looks good on everyone.” Last September, a vocal minority of Evangelical Christians criticized Candace Cameron Bure for posting a goofy PDA photo with her husband of over 20 years that showed him appearing to cup her breast. At the time, the “Fuller House” actress issued a non-apology, telling people to lighten up. “For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she said. “We have so much fun together.” “He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about,” she continued. “I’m sorry if it offended you — I’m actually not sorry. I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.” Related: Candace Cameron Bure Has ‘No Shame’ For PDA Photo With Husband: ‘We’re Spicy Together’ The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

