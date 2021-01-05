https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/confirmed-dirty-hack-gabe-sterling-called-dominion-executive-eric-coomer-video/

The conference took about 30 minutes, and Raffensperger did not speak at the podium.

The presser was a real whopper!

Gabe Sterling misled his audience, defended the corrupt and likely criminal conduct at the State Farm Center on election night, defended Ruby Freeman for passing hundreds of ballots through a ballot counting machines at least three times.

Sterling even lied about the Dominion voting machines not having internet capability.

This was another fabrication by Sterling.

In fact, Dominion executive Eric Coomer is caught on video admitting Dominion’s voting machines are wireless and support all networks.

Some enterprising individual spliced Gabe Sterling’s remarks with Antifa Eric Coomer’s remarks on the Dominion machines.

Gabe, you got busted!

Via Jovan Pulitzer:

Here is the Rumble video in case the above tweet disappears.

