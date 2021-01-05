https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/05/chicagos-father-michael-pfleger-removed-from-parish-following-sexual-abuse-allegation-against-a-minor/

Father Michael Pfleger has been removed from the Auburn Gresham parish after decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a minor surfaced.

JUST IN: Father Michael Pfleger, the longtime pastor at St. Sabina Church, has been removed from the Auburn Gresham parish following revelations of a decades-old sexual abuse allegation against a minor. https://t.co/T9zywUJ7Vt — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 5, 2021

A popular Chicago priest, Fr. Michael Pfleger, has stepped aside from ministry following allegations that he sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago. My quick report @NCRonline:https://t.co/FR0S9bGlFJ — Christopher White (@cwwhite212) January 6, 2021

#BREAKING: Father Michael Pfleger asked to step aside following child sex abuse allegation https://t.co/I7TdjOnDbt — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) January 5, 2021

Holy guacamole. https://t.co/m5gZS2QYef — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) January 6, 2021

Outside of Chicago the name “Fr. Michael Pfleger” means nothing. Inside Chicago he’s long been one of the city’s most famous and influential political activists and leftist agitators, particularly on the South Side. This is a big deal here. https://t.co/OyeK5uUYG4 — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) January 6, 2021

Familiar name to the 2008 Obama Clinton primaries. https://t.co/XBmYkvqpko — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2021

Obama’s main man — Scott Salmons (@ScottSalmons6) January 6, 2021

Barack Obama’s spiritual adviser 😂 — Dr Piper Carter, Esq, JD, LLM (@Piper67753797) January 6, 2021

Jeremiah Wright’s buddy? Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. — Beagle Fury (@BeagleFury) January 6, 2021

This filthy scumbag has been infecting Chicago politics forever. It’s not surprising that he’s a pedophile. https://t.co/71SLoX3BXl — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) January 6, 2021

“Social Justice” seems to involve a lot of arson, shootings, and sexual assault. — Slow Clap (@deepereyes) January 6, 2021

“Popular.” That’s one word for heretical. — Patrick It’s Literally Not Sedition H. (@trogdor8768) January 6, 2021

Nobody, I mean NOBODY, should be surprised by this. — Cliff Barker (@cliffbarker) January 6, 2021

This man was always an evil jackass, so this should surprise no one. — MrsKinder (@MrsKinder) January 6, 2021

Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. Pfleger is a self-righteous son of a gun, and it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if the allegations were true. — Cheryl B (@Cheryl707) January 6, 2021

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving self-righteous hypocrite! — Judith Lankau (@judith_lankau) January 6, 2021

Who did not see this coming from this pervert Commie. — FactPush (@FactPush) January 6, 2021

Typical lefty nutbag hypocrite 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — ROCKFORD 🇺🇸 (@ROCKFORD_FILE) January 6, 2021

Haven’t heard much about this left-wing and very political guy recently. Pfleger, described by Barack Obama as a “dear friend” and his “spiritual advisor” was a bit player in the 2008 campaign, suspended after mocking Hillary Clinton from the pulpit during her primary fight. https://t.co/zNEHRJ39J4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 6, 2021

…having been a parishioner at a Catholic Church on the southside I can confirm his creepy nature goes back at least until 2001…he was a bad guy with bizarre cult of personality that he cultivated… — T. Doniphon (@PhilMyman) January 6, 2021

Obama kept some very questionable company back in the day — NW (@Nikwong89) January 6, 2021

Chicago here, the allegations have been around for years, why he was ever allowed to adopt is a mystery — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) January 6, 2021

Not a nice person. — Peter Rochester (@PeterRochester1) January 6, 2021

I remember that dude. He is a nasty punk — Captain Toke (@CaptainToke) January 6, 2021

This guy has been a grifter in Chicago for decades. Similar to Rev. Jesse Jackson. — You are being lied to. (@BDC_Towanda25) January 6, 2021

You really have to be from Chicago to know what a real piece of … work, this guy is. The Cardinal in Chicago has tried but failed several times to take him out and failed — mots (@mots62646595) January 6, 2021

The allegations date back more than 40 years, but very few people in the comments seem shocked.

And Pfleger was looking forward to Joe Biden’s inauguration:

Joe Biden’s election not only allows us to turn away from the lying, demonizing, separating of Families and fueling the flames of hate and racism, but now gives us the opportunity to Heal a Broken Nation, care for the Poor and disenfranchised & attack Racism.. now our work begins — Fr. Michael Pfleger (@MichaelPfleger) November 7, 2020

