Father Michael Pfleger has been removed from the Auburn Gresham parish after decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a minor surfaced.

The allegations date back more than 40 years, but very few people in the comments seem shocked.

And Pfleger was looking forward to Joe Biden’s inauguration:

