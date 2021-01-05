https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/china-calls-biden-new-window-hope-agenda/

(FOX NEWS) — China believes President-elect Joe Biden represents a “new window of hope” for the country’s relationship with the United States, according to state media.

Biden’s critics have expressed concern that he will take a friendlier stance toward China than President Trump as tensions between the two rivals have risen after a trade battle and the spread of COVID-19.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told state media outlet CGTN last week that “a new window of hope is opening” with the incoming administration.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

