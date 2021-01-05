Hillary Clinton lashed out against President Trump and a group of Republican lawmakers who have said they plan to contest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.

“Georgia voters, along with a clear majority of Americans, chose Joe Biden to be their president. Trump can’t change that, no matter how many oaths he breaks,” the 2016 presidential contender said in a Monday tweet. “GOP legislators who side with his attempts to overturn a free and fair election out themselves as opponents of democracy.”

Last week, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri announced his plan to object to the certification of electoral votes in Pennsylvania and possibly other states, joining a group of House Republicans who need at least one senator to put such a challenge into action. He cited claims of electoral malfeasance that Trump and his allies have raised in certain battleground states won by Biden but have been rejected by election officials and the courts.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas followed Hawley and said on Saturday that he and a group of GOP senators and senators-elect would be challenging the certification until an “electoral commission” is created and conducts a 10-day emergency audit of the Nov. 3 election results in states contested by the president.

The efforts of the GOP lawmakers are a last-gasp effort at handing Trump a win after dozens of post-election lawsuits challenging the results were filed and failed in several states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Clinton, a former senator and secretary of state who lost to Trump in 2016, also took to Twitter on Monday to bash Trump for his repeated refusal to concede the contest.

“What we’re seeing right now is a president with nothing left to lose and only one goal — to distract people from the fact that he lost,” she said. “He doesn’t care that the costs are America’s health, security, and our very democracy.”

Vice President Mike Pence will preside over a joint session of Congress on Wednesday in which the Electoral College votes will be tallied. The Electoral College picked Biden by a 74-vote margin when it cast its picks last month.