https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/01/05/cnn-reporters-failed-gotcha-moment-with-gov-desantis-shows-why-they-dont-deserve-to-be-called-journalists-n304878
About The Author
Related Posts
If This Is The War the Left Wants, This Is The War The Left Will Get
December 11, 2020
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Blasts COVD-19 Relief Bill as Wasteful Spending in Viral Video
December 23, 2020
Despite New York Times' Claims to the Contrary, California's Redwoods Survived the Wildfires
December 11, 2020
Dan Bongino Gives a Christmas Update on His Cancer Battle
December 26, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy