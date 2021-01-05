https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/05/cnns-brianna-keilar-explains-why-gov-ron-desantis-was-being-such-an-ass-to-rosa-flores/

As Twitchy reported early this morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn’t about to let CNN’s Rosa Flores unspool a lengthy question loaded with accusatory positions. Maybe Flores is hoping to take Jim Acosta’s place when CNN finally gives him his own show. It’s no secret that all of the press — not just CNN — holds DeSantis in contempt, just for winning his election in the first place and then choosing to keep Florida open during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s already being hounded by a lawyer dressed up like the Grim Reaper stalking the beaches, so he wasn’t about to take any more grandstanding.

WATCH: Long lines and short on vaccines. @CNN’s @RosaFlores pressed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on what’s going wrong: (More: https://t.co/jISK6ICQ3j) pic.twitter.com/PMqHSqu2WG — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) January 5, 2021

We thought 2020 was the year of journalists congratulating journalists for their work during the toughest year of their careers, but it appears the self-celebration is set to continue through 2021. Later in the day, Brianna Keilar spoke with Flores and tried to explain why DeSantis was “being such an ass” to her.

CNN anchor calls GOP Gov. @RonDeSantisFL an “ass” on live television. pic.twitter.com/ADP8ua3ygn — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 5, 2021

“I wanna commend you on keeping your composure,” you hero, you.

