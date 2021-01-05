http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/t_pSGVVWChA/

On Tuesday, CNN host Brianna Keilar commented on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) exchange with CNN Correspondent Rosa Flores by stating that DeSantis might have been “such an ass,” because Flores has been a “tireless” reporter “as Florida has had a number of issues with its coronavirus response.”

Keilar said that “one of the reasons the governor might have been frustrated” is because Flores has been a “tireless questioner of Gov. DeSantis as Florida has had a number of issues with its coronavirus response. Which might be part of the reason why he was being such an ass, instead of just answering your question, at a time when Floridians need answers and their health and their lives are at stake.”

Keilar added that “Florida is — has become a cautionary tale, and it didn’t have to be this way,” and that Flores’ reporting “has been illuminating that all along.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

