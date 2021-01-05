http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ofsGeRDF1l4/

Alabama and Ohio State fans have waited all year to watch their teams play for the national championship. However, they could have to wait just a bit longer.

A coronavirus outbreak at Ohio State could cause the championship to be moved from January 11 to January 18, AL.com reports.

The schools and their respective conferences have already had discussions with College Football Playoff officials about possibly postponing the game. According to the report, the Buckeyes could have an entire position group wiped out by the virus.

Ohio State has had to grapple with coronavirus issues throughout the season. In fact, the Big 10 had to change their rule for competing in the conference championship after Ohio State fell short of the six-game minimum due to several Covid-related cancellations.

