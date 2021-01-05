https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/05/corrupt-corporate-media-finally-admits-coronavirus-probably-came-from-a-communist-chinese-lab/

New York Magazine just became the first of the corporate media to acknowledge that the COVID-19 virus, which plagued the world for most of 2020, may have originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

While many corrupt publications hounded conservatives and U.S. officials for spreading the same Chinese lab information earlier in the year, the magazine article received no backlash from the media for stating that there is a “reasonable chance” that a scientific experiment, created and designed in the lab to help prevent other respiratory viruses, could have likely escaped into the public due to an accident.

As a matter of fact, the corporate media did not even make a peep about the article’s explanation for how U.S. money, resources, and even scientists such as Dr. Anthony Fauci were involved in funding, informing, and encouraging this research, and how the federal government and Chinese scientists were concerned about the Wuhan lab in particular, even before a hint of the 2020 pandemic.

Many publications and networks originally downplayed concerns in early 2020 that the virus was created and then released from a lab in China, not contracted through a wet market, despite the fact that those concerns were coming from U.S. officials such as deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger and Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton.

“There is a growing body of evidence that the lab is likely the most credible source of the virus,” Pottinger said recently. “Even establishment figures in Beijing have openly dismissed the wet market story,” he continued.

Pottinger first began to raise concerns about the virus’s origins in January 2020, encouraging U.S. intelligence officials to investigate. Shortly after, Cotton began to sound the alarm about COVID-19’s beginnings in a Wall Street Journal opinion editorial outlining a new government investigation into the Chinese lab, which may have created and housed it. In the article, Cotton explained that China swiftly covered up any evidence about the lab and the coronavirus’s origins.

“Beijing has claimed that the virus originated in a Wuhan ‘wet market,’ where wild animals were sold. But evidence to counter this theory emerged in January,” he wrote.

It was at this point that the corrupt media corporations targeted Cotton for allegedly spreading what they claimed to be “conspiracy theories” with “zero evidence” about COVID-19, citing and amplifying “experts” and “scientists” who condemned the information.

Look, I’m not trying to be snide here. This is just a fair warning. It’s getting dangerous guys pic.twitter.com/MZ67uCmPKg — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 4, 2021

I’m glad that the media is no longer calling this a “debunked conspiracy.” Better late than never. https://t.co/Hy1HHst0JN — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 4, 2021

Tom Cotton and others said months ago based on intel reports that COVID lab leak was looking likely. He was called a conspiracy theorist. Now that it’s in NY Mag – it’s trustworthy and a leading hypothesis to be taken seriously. https://t.co/v1HUE0EjZS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2021

A new poll finds 40% of respondents believe in a baseless conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was created in a lab in China. There is zero evidence for this. Scientists say the virus was transmitted to humans from another species.https://t.co/GDTo2geUng — NPR (@NPR) December 31, 2020

Despite the corporate media’s persistence in attacking Cotton and undermining his claims as “baseless,” the publications so far haven’t responded to the New York Magazine article with nearly the same level of scrutiny after it began to spread on Twitter and other social media platforms on Monday.

