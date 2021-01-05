https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/covid-leak-government-lab-credible-possibility-official-says/

(FOX NEWS) — A top Trump administration national security official recently claimed there was a “growing body of evidence” to support the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese government-run lab in Wuhan.

Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger made the claim in a recent virtual conference call with British lawmakers regarding China. During the call, Pottinger asserted that officials within China have rejected the theory that the virus originated from a wet market in Wuhan.

“There is a growing body of evidence to say that a laboratory leak or accident is very much a credible possibility,” Pottinger said during the call. “Even establishment figures in Beijing have openly dismissed the wet market story.”

