https://justthenews.com/government/local/dc-mayor-orders-12-hour-curfew-starting-6-pm-wednesday-night?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday ordered a curfew in the nation’s capital that will run for 12 hours from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday.

“During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District,” a statement about the curfew said.

“The curfew imposed by the Mayor’s order shall not apply to essential workers, including working media with their outlet-issued credentials, when engaged in essential functions, including travel to and from their essential work.”

The mayor’s curfew order came on Wednesday after supporters of the president had breached the U.S. Capitol building.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful,” Trump tweeted. “No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

