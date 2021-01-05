https://thelibertyloft.com/dc-mayor-reminds-everyone-that-democrats-hate-the-constitution/

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Washington, DC — Ahead of expected protests on Wednesday, the DC Mayor appears to be concerned. Mayor Muriel Bowser started planning for an emergency ahead of the events on Wednesday some time ago. She has requested the National Guard, and she has requested help from the Department of Homeland Security. Now, she has taken the measure to remind everyone Democrats hate the Constitution.

On Tuesday, Bowser issued a statement reminding DC residents to not interact and take part in the events on Wednesday. She called them “First Amendment activity” in the statement, then proceeded to take aim at the Constitution itself.

She said that firearms were not permitted in DC. You cannot carry weapons concealed without a DC permit. She continued that firearms are not permitted within 1,000 feet of the protests, and that open carry is not allowed in the city.

No Title I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful.

This type of leadership is exactly why we have the Second Amendment. This is a prime example of why organizations like the NRA exist.

If Bowser and her Democrat friends have their way, you wouldn’t be allowed to own a firearm at all. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to attack your rights to own a firearm, forcing you into gun buybacks and limiting your options to protect yourself.

They do not mind that those same firearms are used to protect them. It’s the same elitist mentality that we have come to expect from the left. They have no issues forcing dramatic laws and shutdowns onto their citizens while they go about doing whatever they want.

I do not think that these firearms are the worry for Bowser and the Democrats. I think their worry should be over 70 million Americans that are tired of their big government ideas. I think they should be concerned about the patriots across this country that refuse to settle for their socialism and communism.

It’s also worth noting how they react when conservatives have decided to visit DC to protest. Across the country, these radical leaders have allowed Antifa to destroy business and property, allowed the loss of life, and promoted violence. Bowser had no concerns at that point because that was all “peaceful demonstrations.”

Only after these terrorists destroyed property did she choose to put an end to their violence. Only after they were destructive did she decide to activate the National Guard. Now that it is conservatives coming to town, that changes things.

Why are Democrats so scared of the Constitution? Why are they so afraid of legal gun owners? It’s because both of these are a risk to their elitist lifestyle. Both threaten their security as unchallenged rulers.

The Democrat’s plan for the Pandemic There is a new law being proposed in New York that would allow the constitutionally protected freedoms of Americans to be overridden in favor of public health. The law would give the governor of the state sole discretion on who is locked up and how long they are detained for.

