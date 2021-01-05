https://redstate.com/smoosieq/2021/01/05/do-you-ever-feel-like-the-world-is-giving-you-the-bird-n304553
About The Author
Related Posts
Defund the Police? Following the Death of a Little Girl, Atlanta Area Eyes the Addition of a Private Security Force
December 30, 2020
Bad Journalism: Daily Beast Runs Vicious Hit Piece on Kristi Noem, It Falls Apart Upon Further Review
December 2, 2020
Remember Distilleries Who Aided in the Pandemic This Year? The Feds Are Hitting Them With Surprising Surcharges from the FDA
December 31, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy