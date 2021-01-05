https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/532826-dr-dre-hospitalized-after-reported-brain-aneurysm

Rapper Dr. Dre has suffered from a brain aneurysm and received hospital care in California, Page Six reports.

According to the outlet, which cited a source familiar with the artist’s condition, Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, was said to be in stable condition on Tuesday.

He had reportedly received hospital care on Monday in Los Angeles after suffering from the aneurysm, though news didn’t break of his condition until later the following day.

A number of celebrities have taken to social media to offer support to the star following reports of his condition.

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body https://t.co/WI4k3d9U4w — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 6, 2021

I didn’t want this to be my first tweet of 2021 but I had to stop working just to say I just prayed for Dr. Dre and his family. Me and my family are with you — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) January 6, 2021

PRAYERS UP FOR DR DRE — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) January 6, 2021

The news comes as the artist is reportedly entangled in a divorce battle with his wife, Nicole Young.

