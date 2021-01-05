https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/01/05/election-crusader-ann-m-ravel-targets-prov-39s-large-donation-to-recall-gavin-newsom-n304533
About The Author
Related Posts
Thirsty Lincoln Project Founder Simps For Ocasio-Cortez
December 12, 2020
Can Susan Rice Lead New America? Quotes From Her Past Should Horrify the Woker World
December 22, 2020
Adios Free Speech! Youtube Is Now Going to Remove Any 2020 Election Videos That Contain 'Misinfo'
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy