Wednesday’s fight over a long-shot effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election is dividing Republicans, including those from the same state, as opposition grows to the plan.

Several Republican senators formally announced on Tuesday that they will oppose challenging the Electoral College results, meaning GOP senators in at least five states will split when Congress convenes its joint session on Wednesday where lawmakers will count the votes, a pro forma exercise that in previous years has taken a matter of minutes.

GOP Sens. John CornynJohn CornynCOVID-19 relief bill: A promising first act for immigration reform Election fight tears at GOP Frustrations flare as ,000 checks blocked for fourth straight day MORE (Texas), James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeSenate poised to override Trump’s defense bill veto Push for ,000 stimulus checks hits Senate buzzsaw House poised to override Trump veto for first time MORE (Okla.) and Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranHillicon Valley: Texas, other states bring antitrust lawsuit against Google | Krebs emphasizes security of the election as senators butt heads | Twitter cracks down on coronavirus vaccine misinformation Senate Republicans once again ignore the unemployed Senators press federal agencies for more information on Russian cyberattack MORE (Kan.) each said Tuesday that they will not support efforts to challenge President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE‘s win in key battleground states.

That puts them at odds with GOP Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump pressure campaign on Georgia backfires with GOP Loeffler to challenge Electoral College results Wednesday Overnight Defense: US aircraft carrier staying in Mideast in abrupt reversal | DC Guard activated ahead of pro-Trump protests | 10 former Defense secretaries speak out against military involvement in election dispute MORE (Texas), James Lankford James Paul LankfordElection fight tears at GOP George Conway calls Meadows a ‘moron’ and a ‘disgrace’ Senate Democrats rebuke GOP colleagues who say they’ll oppose Electoral College results MORE (Okla.) and Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallRepublican infighting on election intensifies Senate swears-in six new lawmakers as 117th Congress convenes Senate Democrats rebuke GOP colleagues who say they’ll oppose Electoral College results MORE (Kan.), who have each pledged to support objections absent the formation of a commission to conduct a 10-day audit.

Cornyn — who is close to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs Senate GOP opposition grows to objecting to Electoral College results Ocasio-Cortez on challenging Schumer: ‘I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress’ MORE (R-Ky.) and previously described plans to challenge the election as a “futile exercise” — released a statement on Tuesday saying he would not support challenges to the Electoral College results absent “substantial, new evidence.”

“The challenges must be decided on the merits and nothing else. The Constitution and federal law gives us a roadmap to follow and we should follow it. But allegations alone will not suffice. Evidence is required,” he said.

Moran warned that a “vote to reject these state-certified electoral votes would be to act outside the bounds of the Constitution, which I will not do.” And Inhofe, who was recently reelected, said that constitutionally his job is to “ensure the electors are properly certified and count the electoral votes, even when I disagree with the outcome.”

In addition, the Electoral College fight is dividing Republicans in Missouri, where Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyTrump pressure campaign on Georgia backfires with GOP Overnight Defense: US aircraft carrier staying in Mideast in abrupt reversal | DC Guard activated ahead of pro-Trump protests | 10 former Defense secretaries speak out against military involvement in election dispute GOP senator: Trump Georgia call ‘a new low in this whole futile and sorry episode’ MORE (Mo.) was the first GOP senator to say they will object but Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntHawley jams GOP with Electoral College fight Senate poised to override Trump’s defense bill veto Schumer to try to pass K stimulus checks bill Tuesday MORE (Mo.), a member of GOP leadership who is up for reelection in 2022, has said he will not join any objections citing his role helping oversee Wednesday’s session.

Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) was one of the 10 senators to back Cruz’s effort, but fellow Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyCongress addressed surprise medical bills, but the issue is not resolved Election fight tears at GOP Bipartisan group of senators: The election is over MORE (R) signed on to a bipartisan statement released on Sunday urging senators to support the election results and move on.

It’s unclear if they will be the only splits. McConnell urged his caucus to oppose objecting and is expected to vote no himself but Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulOvernight Defense: US aircraft carrier staying in Mideast in abrupt reversal | DC Guard activated ahead of pro-Trump protests | 10 former Defense secretaries speak out against military involvement in election dispute Pelosi announces proposed rules package for incoming Congress Congress overrides Trump veto for the first time MORE (R-Ky.) has been mum on whether he will object.

Under the rules governing Congress’s joint session, if a member of the House and the Senate both object the session is paused and lawmakers go to their respective chambers to debate the issue for up to two hours. For a challenge to the results to be successful it needs the support of both the House and Senate, guaranteeing any objection on Wednesday will fail.

Though 13 GOP senators have endorsed challenging the election results, a growing number are coming out against the effort. At least 24 GOP senators are expected to vote no. More than a dozen others are publicly undecided but many are expected to break in favor of upholding Biden’s win.

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottLawmakers, officials stress need to expand broadband access Sen. Alexander plays Christmas carols in Senate office building With Senate at stake, Georgia is on all our minds MORE (R-S.C.), who is up for reelection in 2022, became one of the latest senators to announce they would oppose challenging the Electoral College results.

“As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors,” Scott said in a statement on Tuesday.

Scott added that he didn’t doubt that some of his colleagues are concerned about fraud but “I disagree with their method both in principle and in practice.”

“For their theory to work, Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs Your kids are running (around) Washington COVID-19 relief bill: A promising first act for immigration reform MORE and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE president rather than Joe Biden. That it is not going to happen, not today or any other day,” he added.

