Eric TrumpEric TrumpSinger Taylor Dayne responds to criticism after Mar-a-Lago performance: ‘I try to stay non-political’ Florida state legislator wants Mar-a-Lago fined, closed after ‘potential super-spreader party’ Giuliani, Trump Jr. among guests at Mar-a-Lago New Year’s party ditched by Trump: report MORE warned Tuesday that he will boost primary challengers for every Republican lawmaker who does not object to the Electoral College results Wednesday.

“I will personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator / Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud – they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose,” Trump tweeted.

The threat underscores the divide that has torn through the GOP over Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, during which both chambers are expected to certify the Electoral College’s 306-232 margin for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE.

Bipartisan majorities in the House and the Senate have said they will certify the results, but as many as 140 House Republicans and at least 13 Senate Republicans have said they will object to the results in Arizona, Georgia or Pennsylvania.

President Trump Donald TrumpAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE has also called on Republicans to primary some Republicans who have come out against the objections.

The president has specifically focused his ire on Senate Majority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneWall Street Journal: GOP Electoral College ‘stunt’ will hurt US, Republican Party Election fight tears at GOP Cotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count MORE (R-S.D.), calling on South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemTrump again calls for Noem to primary Thune despite her refusal Noem rules out Thune challenge after Trump criticizes senator Trump attacks Thune: ‘He will be primaried in 2022’ MORE (R) to challenge him in 2022 when his term is up.

“I hope to see the great Governor of South Dakota @KristiNoem, run against RINO @SenJohnThune, in the upcoming 2022 Primary. She would do a fantastic job in the U.S. Senate, but if not Kristi, others are already lining up. South Dakota wants strong leadership, NOW!” he tweeted, referring to Thune as a Republican in name only.

