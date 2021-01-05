https://conservativebrief.com/gop-senator-i-cannot-32240/

Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman, who served as one of President Trump’s campaign co-chairs in Ohio, said Monday that he will not support objections to the counting of states’ electoral votes on Wednesday, warning that doing so would “thwart the will of the voters.”

Portman in a statement argued that the Constitution created a system for electing the president of the United States through the Electoral College, not Congress.

“I cannot support allowing Congress to thwart the will of the voters,” he said.

He said the Trump campaign has failed to provide convincing evidence that voter fraud and irregularities would have made any difference in the outcome of the presidential election.

“After two months of recounts and legal challenges, not a single state recount changed a result and, of the dozens of lawsuits filed, not one found evidence of fraud or irregularities widespread enough to change the result of the election,” he said.

Portman noted “this was the finding of numerous Republican-appointed judge and the Trump administration’s own Department of Justice,” adding that every state has certified its electoral slate.

The D.C. swamp is wasting little time embracing Joe Biden and turning on President Trump.

Paul Ryan — the former Wisconsin Republican lawmaker who served as House Speaker — issued a statement on Sunday afternoon blasting Republicans who are planning to challenge Biden electors when Congress meets in a joint session on Jan. 6 to certify the vote of the Electoral College.

“Joe Biden’s victory is entirely legitimate,” Ryan wrote.

Ryan said in his statement:

All our basic rights and freedoms flow from a fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law. This principle is not only fundamentally American but a central tenet of conservatism. Under our system, voters determine the president, and this self-governance cannot sustain itself if the whims of Congress replace the will of the people. I urge members to consider the precedent that it would set. Efforts to reject the votes of the Electoral College and sow doubt about Joe Biden’s victory strike at the foundation of our republic. t is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections and disenfranchise millions of Americans. The fact that this effort will fail does not mean it will not do significant damage to American democracy. The Trump campaign had ample opportunity to challenge election results, and those efforts failed from lack of evidence. The legal process was exhausted, and the results were decisively confirmed. The Department of Justice, too, found no basis for overturning the result. If states wish to reform their processes for future elections, that is their prerogative. But Joe Biden’s victory is entirely legitimate.

Former Gov. Chris Christie — who helped President Donald Trump prepare for the first presidential debate against Joe Biden — is now backstabbing the president.

Christie said Trump is “hurting himself” and “hurting the country” by continuing to challenge November’s presidential election.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush also went after Trump and told Republicans hoping to overturn the election results to give up.

