Carl Bernstein is a legendary journalist. Bernstein and Bob Woodward should long be celebrated for their reporting on the Watergate scandal for the Washington Post. However, it’s rather odd how Bernstein reminds the country of his award-winning work these days.

Sunday, Bernstein reacted to a leaked phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over the state’s election results.

“It’s not déjà vu. This was something far worse than occurred in Watergate,” Bernstein said on CNN. “We have both a criminal president of the United States in Donald Trump and a subversive president of the United States at the same time with this one person, subverting the very basis of our democracy and willing to act criminally in that subversion.”

“Far worse than Watergate,” he claims, a scandal which ultimately led to Richard Nixon’s resignation. Wow, powerful. It must take something monumental to warrant such a comparison.

Actually, not if it’s coming from the co-author of the Washington Post’s Watergate coverage. Here are other stories that Carl Bernstein says are “worse than Watergate”:

Take a shot every time Carl Bernstein says that something is worse than Watergate pic.twitter.com/BR8VKTBmE8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2021

Oddly, each time Bernstein makes this bogus comparison, he undermines the significance of the story that made him famous.

At this rate, we should expect Carl Bernstein to declare Hunter Biden’s laptop, Andrew Cuomo’s handling of COVID-19, and Big Tech suppression “far worse than Watergate.”

Wait, that wouldn’t fit at CNN or the Washington Post’s list of prominent former reporters.

