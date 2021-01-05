https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/barr-epstein-attorneygeneral-justice/2021/01/05/id/1004393

Former Attorney General William Barr investigated the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly even meeting with the multimillionaire sex offender’s last cellmate.

Epstein was found hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan early on Aug. 10, 2019. Efrain “Stone” Reyes had shared the cell with Epstein until being transferred a day before the suicide.

Epstein’s death rattled the highest levels of the Justice Department, according to the New York Daily News on Monday.

Following Epstein’s death, Reyes was pulled from a privately run jail in Queens to meet frequently with authorities, once with the attorney general himself.

“Barr wanted to know about what was going on in [the Metropolitan Correctional Center],” a source told the Daily News. “Barr told him, ‘I owe you a favor, thank you for telling us the truth.’

“He said [Barr] was a good guy. Barr was nice about it. He just wanted to know if [inmates] were being mistreated. What [Reyes] believed happened. Just basically that. He told them everything. He cooperated with Barr.”

The Daily News source said he befriended Reyes when both were being held at the Queens jail, per the Daily Mail.

A Justice Department spokesman declined comment to the Daily News.

The New York Times reported previously that a “livid” Barr was personally overseeing four inquiries into Epstein’s suicide.

Reyes caught coronavirus at the Queens Detention Facility earlier this year, was released in April and died last month. He was 51.

The source said he and Reyes watched a documentary about Epstein, who associated with some of the world’s most powerful men while allegedly running an international child sex trafficking scheme.

“[Reyes] was like, ‘I just didn’t see that from him. I didn’t see that side of him. I never pictured him being with young girls. Some guys like that are creepy,'” the source recalled. “He said he never really got that side of Epstein — like he was someone who took advantage of girls. But we all have our secrets, you know? You never know.”

