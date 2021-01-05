https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/exclusive-hunter-biden-tells-friend-every-great-family-persecuted-prosecuted-us-ignoring-biden-family-crimes/

When Devan Archer had his sentence reduced by an Obama judge whose husband was part of the Mueller gang, he and Hunter Biden shared some revealing texts. We provide them below.

In February last year we looked at the many relationships between US politicians and Ukraine. Of course the Bidens came up as well as Pelosi and John Kerry.

We shared at this time that Devon Archer in 2018 was found guilty in a scheme to defraud Native Americans but his guilty plea was later overturned by a Mueller connected judge.

TRENDING: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Arrested Leaving D.C. Area Airport on Way to Stop the Steal Rallies …Update: Charged With Burning Black Lives Matter Banner and then Possessing Two Gun Magazines

It turns out that the judge who oversaw Archer’s case was none other than Democrat judge Ronnie Abrams, an Obama appointee:

@TuckerCarlson just mentioned that Democrat judge Ronnie Abrams was judge who ordered new trial for Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s partner and a family friend to John Kerry. He didn’t seem to realize that she was married to Greg Andres, one of Mueller’s thugs. https://t.co/8HDswzKEqk — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) October 10, 2019

Judge Abrams is also married to Greg Andres from the Mueller investigation.

In June of 2018, Judge Abrams oversaw the case of Devon Archer where he was convicted of securities fraud by a “unanimous and swift jury”:

But by November, Judge Abrams had a change of heart concerning only Devon Archer:

A federal judge on Thursday overturned the conviction of a New York man on charges that he helped run a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe and multiple pension funds through the issue of $60 million worth of tribal bonds. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan ruled that the evidence at the trial earlier this year had not shown that the man, Devon Archer, knew that the bond issue was fraudulent, or that he received any personal benefit from it. Abrams said she was “left with an unwavering concern that Archer is innocent of the crimes charged.” She upheld the convictions of John Galanis and Bevan Cooney, who were tried and convicted alongside Archer.

It turns out that when Archer was exonerated by Judge Abrams, he texted Hunter Biden (note language):

What these texts show is that Hunter had no sense of shame over his or his partners criminal acts, he ignored this while bragging his family was great and “Every great family is persecuted prosecuted in the US”.

The judges verdict was over thrown and Archer is now in prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

